By Aliyu Abdulkareem

Following the death of the rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, on Friday night outside a Durban club, netizens took to social media to react.

It was reported that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Tribune Online recalled AKA had sparked controversy after he supported xenophobic attacks on Nigerians based in South Africa.

Based on the comment, Award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy severed ties with the rapper and vowed never to visit South Africa again.

In reacting, a user @thereadaddymo1 tweeted, “In 2021, AKA’s girl Nellie Tembe fell from a hotel in Cape Town & died. Hotel staff claimed they heard arguments from their room but AKA claimed she jumped. Police dismissed the case. She is a Durban native from a wealthy home. AKA visited Durban and posted his location on IG. 💔

“The posting of your location on IG for everyone and especially celebrities in particular will always come with these kinds of risks. Haters and bad belle people are lurking and scheming all the time. Really scary stuff to be honest.

“Posting your live location on social media gives criminals, haters, gossips and fake friends the info they need if and when they decide to harm you. Even those who you think are your friends or are in your circle are jealous and envious of you. Be guided.”

Another user @pelumi_zion tweeted “AKA supported his own people killing Nigerians and other Africans but today he is a victim of the same people . As a Nigerian that fuck with AKA music before the xenophobia I can boldly say that South African is not a good country for foreigners and their citizens, RIP AKA 💔”.

AKA supported his own people killing Nigerians and other Africans but today he is a victim of the same people . As a Nigerian that fuck with AKA music before the xenophobia I can boldly say that South African is not a good country for foreigners and their citizens 💔 RIP AKA pic.twitter.com/qnzUdyy9XB — Pelumizion30bg😈🥶 (@pelumi_zion) February 11, 2023





