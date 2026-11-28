President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians, particularly electorate in South-East, to celebrate Christmas peacefully and remember him when sharing their festive turkey.

Tinubu made the remark on Saturday while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Enugu.

In a light-hearted message, the President wished residents a peaceful festive season and prayed for God’s protection as they travelled.

“As Christmas is coming, God will protect all of you. Travel safely. When you eat your turkey for Christmas, remain some for me. God bless you all. I love you,” he said.

The president also used the occasion to make commitments on infrastructure development in the region, including the proposed Eastern gas pipeline and Eastern Nigeria railway line, while promising improved electricity supply and stronger connectivity between the South-East and other parts of the country.