Keep praying for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians

Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to keep praying and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to lay solid foundation for a better and greater Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Friday, while speaking at the official commissioning of some major projects executed by the Executive Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Rasaq Ajala, held at the Council Secretariat, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, while giving the charge, said it was important that Nigerians should continue their support for the continuous development and sustainability of Nigeria, which President Tinubu had embarked upon.

He said the only way they could do this was by making sure that they have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and continue to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was evident and one could see what governments from the local down to the state and federal level were achieving under the control of the party.

“I appeal to everybody, tell your friends, neighbors, colleagues, family members to register for their PVCs. Not only get the PVC, but also come and vote for the APC. We can see what the local governments, state governments, and federal governments under the control of the party are achieving.

“Let us keep praying for our president (Tinubu) to always do well. It is the development of Africa that the world is expecting, and there will be some resistance from the Western world, and we must also prevent the internal enemies.

“Though Nigeria is in pain collectively, and the president is correcting it, God will keep on helping him. The only party that wants the best for people a d for the future of our children is the APC,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said party members should be proud that the country was doing well, noting that Nigeria was in debt when Tinubu became the president.

According to him, the ways and means were about N21trillion, which he has presently paid, saying that “he must block certain fund waste to be able to do that.”

The governor expressed delight in what he saw in different local government areas he visited to commission projects, including Mosun-Okunola LCDA, Odi-Olowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, and Mushin LG, where the first radio station was established by any local government in Nigeria.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, said that the Senate, particularly the members of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review for the South West Region, would do everything humanly possible to ensure that the 37 LCDAs of Lagos State were listed in the constitution as local governments in the country.

“I am standing to confirm that by the grace of God, we will do all we have to do to ensure that these LCDAs are enlisted in the constitution as local governments in this country.

“His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, was the one who led the Lagos State delegation to the Zonal Hearing of the Senate on Constitutional Amendment two weeks ago here in Lagos State. And this was the position that was well-conversed by him on behalf of the Lagos State Government,” the Senate Leader said.

Bamidele commended the outgoing Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon. Ajala, for all his immense contributions to the development of the local government, and congratulated him for a successful conclusion of his tenure in a very good way, saying that he had made everyone proud, even as he thanked everyone who had supported him in office.

In his goodwill message, APC Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged party members to go out and register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was preparing for continuous voter registration.

“It is not enough for you to come out and say I am a member of APC, if you don’t have the PVC, you have nothing to contribute,” the APC chieftain said.

Ojelabi, while commending the council boss, Ajala, for his achievements, stated that he started very well, expressing gratitude to God for allowing him “to end this journey in a very successful way.”

This was just as Ojelabi quickly recalled that he was proud to be part of the party that presented Ajala to the people, the residents of Odi Olowo, eight years ago, to steer the affairs of the LCDA.

Also speaking, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon noted that the council boss, Hon. Ajala, had acted in line with the commitment of the party, which was to ensure that all promises made were fulfilled.

He, therefore, congratulated him for fulfilling his mandate and making the constituency proud.

Earlier in his keynote address, Hon. Ajala noted that the commissioning of the five Infrastructure projects showcased his administration’s commitment to transforming the LCDA into a world-class municipality, saying that it was a promise that was fulfilled.

During our campaign, we traversed the nooks and crannies of our community, engaging with stakeholders and promising programs, projects, and policies that would transform our community into an enviable one.

“Today, we are commissioning; Bola Ahmed Tinubu Legacy Building, Jide Sanwo-Olu Football Arena, a 9.2 KM Road, 9 Solar Power Cubicles for charging phones, laptops, Donation of 13 vehicles to accredited stakeholders,” he said.

Ajala also said that the iconic projects would generate and improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), enabling future administrations to develop the community further, create a conducive working environment for the staff, enhancing productivity and performance, reiterating that the infrastructures were all geared towards the yearnings of the people.