Let fuel be expensive, keep petrol, keep naira, I’ll win, Tinubu jabs Buhari’s govt

“You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win”

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has said he would be elected Nigeria’s next president despite attempts by some persons to sabotage his chances in the February 25 poll.

Tinubu made the assertion Wednesday during a rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He also said there is a plot by some saboteurs to stop the 2023 general elections from holding.

“Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win,” the APC flag-bearer was quoted as saying in Yoruba parlance.

“They said petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want these forthcoming elections to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.

“They thought they could cause trouble; they sabotaged fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and win. This is a superior revolution.”

“We will take over government through our PVCs. Even if they say there is no fuel, we will trek to the polling units,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the current minister of Petroleum and Nigerians have been lamenting over the scarcity of fuel that have since seen the price fluctuating between N180 to N500 across the country.