KEDL loses N1.3bn to energy theft in first quarter of 2025

The Kogi State Electricity Distribution Limited (KEDL) revealed that the company had lost the sum of ₦1.3 billion to energy theft in the first quarter of 2025.

The Acting Managing Director of KEDL, Engr. Olaseni Agunpopo, disclosed this on Thursday during a town hall meeting on the establishment of special courts for electricity theft and other related offences held at Edge Drive Hotel in Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to him, the distribution company had recorded enormous losses through bypassing, meter tampering, and illegal connections by consumers of electricity in the state.

He said the heinous acts of some unscrupulous elements had led to huge losses, thereby causing epileptic power supply to consumers.

The Acting Managing Director further stated that the lack of prompt bill payments and underpayment of bills had also hampered the company’s revenue generation, stressing that no organisation can succeed when the services rendered are not paid for as and when due.

“KEDL has recorded collection and commercial losses totalling ₦1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025,” he said, describing the situation as unimpressive for the business to thrive in Kogi State.

He commended the state government for establishing the Kogi State Electricity Regulation Commission with a special court aimed at addressing energy theft and related offences in the state.

He called for the collaboration of all stakeholders, including the government, communities, traditional leaders, security agencies, and citizens who value progress and integrity, to assist the company.

In a keynote address, the Chairman of the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Engr. Ibrahim Abdwaaris, said the new legal framework established by the Kogi State Government would go a long way in curbing electricity theft and safeguarding the integrity of the electricity supply system.

He said the establishment of the Electricity Theft Task Force and the Special Court by the Kogi State Government represented a bold and progressive step towards protecting investments in an emerging state electricity market.

“Electricity theft undermines not only the financial viability of distribution companies but also the stability and reliability of electricity supply to honest consumers. The State Government, therefore, remains resolutely committed to creating an enabling environment where investors can operate profitably while consumers receive fair, reliable, and affordable service,” he stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE