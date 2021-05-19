KEDCO gets task force to enforce collection, check meter bypass

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has formed a task force to enforce payment of electricity bills, and also to check issues of meter bypass, illegal connections, energy theft and other forms of sabotage.

This was contained in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Comrade Ibrahim Sani Shawai, a copy made available on Wednesday to pressmen in Kano State.

According to the management, the idea was initiated in view of the attitudes of some customers who often refuse to pay their bills after enjoying our services and such act has resulted in some financial challenges for KEDCO.

The task force has been empowered to ensure that current and outstanding bills are collected as this would help KEDCO consolidate on the numerous reforms to improve power supply.

In this regard, anyone found engaging in any forms of sabotage would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

We are appealing to all customers to remain vigilant on all our installations while ensuring that their meters are properly protected against vandals.

We also assure all our customers that our metering initiative which is aimed at ending estimated billing and giving customers the opportunity to pay for what they consume is still ongoing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…KEDCO gets taskforce KEDCO gets taskforce

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…KEDCO gets taskforce KEDCO gets taskforce