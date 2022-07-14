KEDCO appeals for community policing to tackle vandalism

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has again urged members of the public to intensify surveillance in their communities as a measure to tackle the increasing cases of transformer vandalism in the areas.

This is according to a statement signed by Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of KEDCO, a copy made available to pressmen in KANO.

He said the increase in the menace has caused serious economic losses for KEDCO while hindering efforts at guaranteeing constant and quality electricity supply to customers.

Shawai stated that “those vandalising our equipment are taking advantage of the rainy season to sneak into our transformers to vandalise cables, steal oil and other valuables.

He however disclosed that illegal connections and vandalism are factors contributing to low supply to residential areas.

“The danger of such acts is exposing the general public and even the perpetrators to disaster,” the management added.

The management therefore appealed to the general public to help KEDCO by reporting attempts to vandalise or steal any of KEDCO’s equipment to the nearest KEDCO offices or security outposts.

