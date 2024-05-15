The Kogi State Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA) has announced the launch of the conditional grant for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), also known as the Nano Grant Scheme, in the state by the federal government.

A statement by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEDA, Muhammed Kadiri Okeji, said the presidential conditional grant scheme is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment through the Bank of Industry in partnership with the Kogi State Government, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement noted that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is expected to receive the federal government team in Lokoja, the state capital, ahead of the commencement of the launch, which will be held in Lokoja, Ankpa, Kabba, and Okene for the verification of beneficiaries from the 15th to the 17th of May, 2024.

The statement advised applicants who omitted their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to make themselves available at designated venues across the state for verification by the visiting federal government team.

The Agency also called for orderly conduct by beneficiaries and full cooperation with the team, which is in the state to verify the beneficiaries.