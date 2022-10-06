Kebbi traditional leaders call on World Bank, FG to replicate NFWP across LGAs

Some traditional rulers in Kebbi State have called on the World Bank and the Federal Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs, to replicate its rural women empowerment programme, in all the 21 local governments of the state to enable rural women to improve their economies, health statuses of the family and boost their opportunities.

The Makwashen, Gotomo, Abubakar Gado, and the Gulman of Gulma, Mohammad Bashar, both communities in Argungu LGA of Kebbi state, made this call separately while speaking on the impact of the partnership between the World Bank and Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) in their respective community.

Both leaders maintained that the scheme has eradicated abject poverty among rural women in their respective domains and established stronger bonds among the women who have contributed economically to the well-being of their respective families and became pride of their husbands and communities.

Makwashen Gotomo, who spoke to Journalists at his palace in Kebbi, said since the implementation of the life skill project, women have saved up from their little earnings and have expanded their petty trades and businesses.

He noted that the women have through their businesses reduced the economic burdens on their families, traditional councils and the entire community as fewer persons call to the palace to seek support or monetary assistance because the women are already undertaking some home expenses, reducing the pressure on the men.

He said the development has impacted in school enrollment, as the women have significantly contributed to the payment of school fees for the children and wards, a development that was impossible for many families before the intervention.

“Many of them can now pay the fees of their children in schools. They can also bear some medical costs to improve the health statuses of their respective families.”

He said a programme of this nature should be expanded to accommodate the many women who are excluded in this pilot scheme, to participate in the economic emancipation that would promote harmony amongst women as they cooperate to increase their businesses.

Abubakar Gado, Majwashe Gotimo said “I had at the quarterly meeting of project champions requested that the programme sponsors should please increase our supply of saving boxes. We desire more of them and the progress of the women involved in the NFWP are undeniable evidence that the programme works.

“We are calling on the NFWP to please help us with more boxes, also, we desire that the programme be expanded to accommodate all the local governments in Kebbi state as it is presently limited to just three LGA. Such prosperity among grassroots women should be state-wide.

“We have 21 local governments in Kebbi state, we appeal to the UN and the FG on NFW project to please ensure that within a short time all the local government councils are enrolled on the women-grassroot-empowerment programme.

He continued: “I am married to two wives. Before now, when am away and my wife is sick. She calls me to tell me she is sick and needs money to get treatment. However, since she joined this group, Nigeria for women programme.

“She only informs me of the ill-health and treats herself, when I say I am sending her some money she says no need because she could foot the bills on my behalf. That is one. I also have kids who are in higher institutions. When they call home in my absence, about their handouts, my senior wife provides them the money for the handouts. Same on other issues that require small similar financial interventions.

“My wife sells rice initially and I had to borrow her like five bags. But now she has about 20 to 25 bags of rice she sells on her own. You can see the relief to the family. The other wife is a tailor. The boost in the economy of many women in the area has increased patronage for her.

As a leader, this period of farming. We have some Almajirai, orphans or some women in need who come around. Where we can, we share the little we have. Other times we go around to meet these needs. However, I must say this, since the advent of the NFWP in this community. We do not have such demands again.

“I say it again. When women come around, I wait to hear that they complain of health needs, school fees, or financial assistance. It is for this reason that I call on the NFWP to increase the boxes for us to be able to expand the programme among our women to build the saving culture and teamwork and progress associated with the programme.

If our politicians can come out to support this project, poverty would be eradicated completely from our lands.

Relieving the impact of the programmes in his domain, the Gulman of Gulma, Alhaji Mohammed Bashar, recalled the story of a woman who got her N60,000 livelihood grant and bought fertilizer and fuel for her husband to use for the dry season farming and emphasized that she did not borrow him the farm input instead he should take it as her contribution for the dry farming season while she engaged in her petty trade.

Bashar said the elated husband gave a marching order and instructed all women of 18 years and above under his roof, wives, daughters, sisters and inlaws, to be part of the rural women empowerment programme so that they could contribute to the prosperity of the family.

His words: “I am asking the United Nations, Federal government and Nigeria For Women Project to give us more boxes to stave off the pressure from our women who want to be part of this project,” Mohammed Bashar, Gulman of Gulma made, in his appeal.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE