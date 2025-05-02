Kebbi school teacher, others donate 100 wheelchairs to PWDs

A secondary school teacher with Dr Amina College, Birnin-Kebbi, Halima Danjuma-Fatauchi, in conjunction with Beautiful Gate Handicap People with special needs , based in Jos and Senator Atiku Bagudu Foundation have donated 100wheelchairs to people with special needs in Kebbi.

Seaking with newsmen at the distribution ceremony in Birnin Kebbi during week, MS Danjuma-Fatauchi said she was emotionally inspired to start the move to render her little contribution to those who had no leg to walk

She said it all started when she saw the challenges faced by people with special needs using their hands to walk under hot weather, “I broke into tears and promised that from my salary, I will use part of it to secure wheelchairs even if it is five.”

“I did my research, I found this NGO on Facebook, Beautiful Gate Handicap People Centre in Jos and I dropped my number there. When I communicated with them, they told me that each wheelchair costs N160,000.

“But since you have the interest and motivation of making donation, you can do so, and we can send it to you in Kebbi. I was also searching to have someone that will help me increase the number to 20.

“Then I communicated to the Special Adviser to the Minister, Budget and Economic Planning, Bashar Aliyu Buhari, who influenced the minister to boost my effort and increased it to 50,” she explained.

She added that on seeing her efforts, the initiator of Beautiful Gate Handicap People Centre willingly donated another 50 wheelchairs with crutches.

In his speech, the Chairman of Bagudu Boys, Sadiq Nura appreciated the efforts of the minister in supporting the people of Kebbi State especially those living with disabilities.

He urged the people of Kebbi Stat particularly the well-to-do and politicians to emulate the good gesture of Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

Sandra Yilgwan, the Public Relations Officer, Beautiful Gate Handicap People Centre, Jos said the NGO spent over 20 years assisting the less privileged.

“We have been in existence since 1999 and we have distributed over 40,000 wheelchairs to people living with disabilities, we don’t segregate, over 90 per cent of our beneficiaries are Muslims,” she said.

Yilgwan said the founder of the foundation was also a polio survivor, saying, “that’s why he is willingly wholeheartedly assisting people living with disabilities.”