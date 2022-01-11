Kebbi REPON wants FG to establish police pension board

Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (REPON), Kebbi State chapter has called on the Federal Government to establish a Police Pension Board and scrap the existing Police Pension Limited or Commission as being tagged.

Speaking to journalists in Birnin-Kebbi in a joint press briefing by the state chairman of REPON, Jibrin Ikoh ASP (rtd) alongside his secretary, Abbas Usman ASP (rtd), said the call became necessary considering the untold hardship members of the association are currently passing through.

According to the chairman, the establishment of the board would help in no small measure to uplift the living standard of the retired officers and their families.

“I want to state that currently the military and the DSS are enjoying this gesture through their various organisations, therefore, police should not be an exception. We really need this board to salvage our plight,” he said.

He noted that the military and police pension boards were supposed to be established uniformly but wondered why the segregation after serving the same government and country for the same purpose.

Ikoh added that the situation of the retired police officers who served their fatherland for a period of 35 years ought not to be neglected to an extent that they are passing through hell as a result of constant negligence.

He lamented that because of poor monthly pensions, no retired officer from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) can take home more than N25,000 as his monthly pension.

“Many of us that retired as ASP to DSP are just been paid a paltry sum of N19,000 to N23,000, as pension when compared to our counterparts in the army and DSS. We are really suffering in silence,” he added.

He appealled to the National Assembly to expedite action towards “creating a permanent police pension board and the inclusion of retired police officers into the pension board system so as to enjoy what our counterparts in the military and para-military are currently enjoying.”

