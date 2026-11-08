Kebbi records 107.81% IGR growth, N15bn fiscal surplus in 2025

Kebbi State recorded a 59.54 per cent increase in total revenue in 2025, while its internally generated revenue (IGR) rose by 107.81 per cent to ₦23.62 billion, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr Abba Sani Kalgo, has said.

Dr Kalgo disclosed this at a press briefing on Saturday night, adding that the state recorded a fiscal surplus of ₦15.13 billion, the highest in the North-West, while capital expenditure increased by 60.08 per cent, accounting for 63.45 per cent of total expenditure.

According to him, Kebbi State emerged as the best-managed state in Northern Nigeria and ranked fifth among the 36 states in the 2026 State Budget Report. He said the achievement reflected the prudent management of public resources, fiscal discipline and commitment to sustainable development under the administration of Governor Nasir Idris.

The commissioner described the ranking as a significant milestone and an independent validation of the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability and sound economic management.

Dr Kalgo explained that the budget report, an independent assessment of public financial management in Nigeria, ranked Kebbi first among the 19 states in Northern Nigeria and fifth nationally.

He said the recognition was based on the state’s performance in revenue generation, fiscal viability, debt sustainability and prioritisation of critical sectors, including agriculture, health, education, water and sanitation.

The commissioner also disclosed that Kebbi State’s debt service obligations stood at just 2.40 per cent of its total revenue, making it the fourth least-indebted state in the federation.

He attributed the performance to deliberate fiscal reforms, improved revenue collection, greater budget transparency, prudent expenditure management and the strategic leadership of Governor Idris.

Dr Kalgo said the independent findings of the budget report had provided a strong response to allegations of financial mismanagement levelled against the state government by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He challenged the opposition party to study the report and objectively assess the administration’s performance, stressing that constructive criticism based on verifiable facts remained essential to democratic governance.

The commissioner added that the state government would continue to build on its achievements through improved revenue generation, completion of ongoing projects across the 21 local government areas and effective deployment of public resources to benefit residents.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring that prudent financial management translated into improved infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals and water facilities, as well as sustained agricultural support to improve residents’ living conditions.