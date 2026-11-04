Kebbi: NEMA flags off presidential post-flood intervention for 653 households

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has flagged off the distribution of livelihood empowerment items and food assistance to 653 households affected by the 2025 floods in Kebbi State.

The distribution is part of the Federal Government’s nationwide Presidential Post-Flood Intervention Program.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held in Birnin Kebbi, Mrs Umar said the special intervention was approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda to complement earlier humanitarian assistance, accelerate the recovery of affected households, restore livelihoods and strengthen community resilience against future disasters.

The Director General, who was represented by the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Alhaji Abbani Imam Garki, expressed the Federal Government’s sympathy and solidarity with Nigerians who suffered losses during the 2025 floods.

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She explained that the Presidential Post-Flood Intervention Programme would be implemented across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reflecting President Tinubu’s commitment to disaster risk reduction, humanitarian assistance and the protection of vulnerable communities.

Umar further stated that NEMA personnel from its headquarters and operations offices were collaborating with State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), relevant ministries, departments and agencies, local government authorities and security agencies to ensure transparent, equitable and accountable distribution of the items.

She urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the assistance to rebuild their livelihoods and improve their economic well-being.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, represented by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Aliyu Umar, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and NEMA for their sustained support for disaster-affected and vulnerable communities in the state.

Similarly, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, represented by the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim-Saad, commended the Federal Government and NEMA for the intervention and encouraged beneficiaries to utilize the items effectively to improve their livelihoods.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, had earlier inspected the relief and livelihood empowerment items at the warehouse ahead of the distribution exercise.

The items distributed included sewing machines, grinding machines, cargo tricycles, and assorted food items.