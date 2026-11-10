Kebbi is for Tinubu, Gov Idris assures City Boys Movement

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring the City Boy Movement of his administration’s continued support for youth development and political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor gave the assurance when the patron and leader of the City Boy Movement, Barrister Seyi Tinubu, alongside the National Director-General, Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shuga, and other national and state leaders of the movement, paid him a courtesy visit in Kebbi State.

Governor Idris described the visit as historic and significant, commending the movement for its commitment to youth engagement, political participation and support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He expressed appreciation to the national leadership for choosing Kebbi State for the visit, assuring them of the state government’s continued partnership and cooperation.

“Without missing words, Kebbi is for our leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Kebbi is for APC. The mother of all mobilisation will come, by the grace of God, on the day our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visits Kebbi State for his campaign,” the governor declared.

He emphasised that Kebbi State was among the states that had benefited immensely from the Federal Government under President Tinubu, particularly in the areas of road infrastructure, agricultural development, federal presence and empowerment programmes. He cited the Malando–Tuga Road, Argungu–Natsini–Bui–Kangiwa–Kamba Road, Koko–Besse–Zaria–Kalakala–Argungu Road and Koko–Zuru Road as major federal projects being executed in the state.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to youth inclusion, noting that nearly 50 per cent of members of the State Executive Council and permanent secretaries were youths. He explained that his government had deliberately created opportunities for young people to participate in governance, leadership and public service, in line with President Tinubu’s vision of empowering the younger generation.

Governor Idris further highlighted his administration’s achievements in agriculture, education and workers’ welfare, including the distribution of 25,000 solar-powered water pumps, 250 trucks of assorted fertilisers, 25,000 CNG-powered pumps and 10,000 herbicides to farmers. He also stressed that salaries, pensions, gratuities and death benefits were paid as and when due, while the government continued to shoulder the burden of students’ registration fees and provide stipends and enhanced palliatives.

The governor commended the City Boy Movement for its mobilisation efforts, particularly its reported registration of more than 100,000 members in Kebbi State. He expressed confidence that the movement’s growing grassroots structures would contribute significantly to the electoral success of President Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

In his closing remarks, Governor Idris assured the delegation that the Kebbi State Government would continue to support the City Boy Movement, stressing that youth development remained a priority of his administration.

He described Kebbi as a peaceful and progressive APC state, expressing confidence that the forthcoming presidential campaign would witness massive support for President Tinubu and other APC candidates. He prayed for the safe return of the delegation to their respective destinations and called for sustained unity and cooperation towards the development of the state and the nation.

In his remarks, the patron and leader of the City Boy Movement, Barrister Seyi Tinubu, thanked Governor Idris for his support and warm reception, acknowledging the contributions of the governor and other stakeholders to the growth of the movement in Kebbi State.

He expressed optimism that the movement would continue to expand its engagement with young Nigerians and mobilise support for President Tinubu.

The National Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shuga, described the organisation as a platform for youth engagement, leadership development, civic participation and national consciousness. He said the movement’s philosophy was to “inform, engage and empower”, emphasising that young people must become active participants in national development rather than spectators. He appealed for the governor’s continued support to strengthen the movement across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The National Director-General further disclosed that the movement was working towards a national target of engaging 10 million young Nigerians and mobilising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. He urged youths in Kebbi State to remain organised, disciplined and committed to the democratic process, while assuring them of the national leadership’s support in building stronger structures across the state.

A major highlight of the event was the donation of 20 vehicles and a horse to the Barrister Seyi Tinubu Movement by Alhaji Anas Nasir Idris, the Kebbi State patron of the movement.