General Aminu Bande (retd) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last general election in Kebbi, on Friday filed a 722-page petition challenging the eligibility of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris.

It also petitioned the tribunal against the Deputy Governor-elect, Umar Abubakar in the April 15 election and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking to journalists at the state election petitions Tribunal in Birnin Kebbi, the PDP legal adviser, Barrister Nura Bello said they were at the tribunal to challenge the result of the Governorship Election held in Kebbi on three grounds, which is eligibility of the APC Governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris, the substantial noncompliance with provisions of electoral act and constitution, malpractice and over voting during the elections.

He said the respondent in the petition before the tribunal are INEC, the Governor-elect, Nasiru Idris, his Deputy, Abubakar Umar Tafida and the APC.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…

OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…





2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…