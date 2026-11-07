Kebbi guber: Malami condemns alleged attacks on ADC supporters

African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kebbi, Abubakar Malami, has condemned alleged attacks, intimidation, and harassment of opposition supporters during the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in Birnin Kebbi.

Malami also called for an impartial investigation into the demolition of the Malami Pressure Group (MPG) headquarters along Sani Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi, describing the circumstances surrounding the incident as troubling.

The former Attorney-General of the Federation made the call in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka.

He alleged that political thugs attacked members of the ADC campaign convoy, destroyed media equipment, and that tear gas was deployed around areas occupied by members of the visiting delegation.

Malami said any involvement of government institutions or security agencies in the alleged incidents was unacceptable and should be investigated.

The ADC candidate’s comments came a day after the party held its presidential campaign flag-off in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, November 5, which attracted supporters and party leaders, including its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He thanked residents of the state for what he described as overwhelming support and solidarity during the event, saying the turnout demonstrated their determination to pursue a better future for Kebbi and Nigeria.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Kebbi State for the overwhelming support, solidarity and warm reception accorded to His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the leadership of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” he said.

He also commended ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, the party’s national and state leadership, campaign coordinators, supporters and volunteers for their contributions to the success of the rally.

Malami said the party remained committed to building a Nigeria that was affordable and secure, citing the need to address rising fuel costs, insecurity and unemployment.

On his political agenda for Kebbi, he pledged to prioritise agricultural transformation, quality education, accessible healthcare, youth empowerment, security, local government autonomy and accountable governance.

The former minister also faulted the circumstances surrounding the demolition of the MPG headquarters, insisting that the state government’s denial of involvement and its explanation that the incident resulted from a private ownership dispute should not prevent an independent investigation.

“Political disagreement must never become an excuse for intimidation, destruction of property or suppression of lawful opposition,” he said.

He added that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, stressing that all levels of government must respect these rights.

Malami further expressed concern over insecurity, displacement, poverty and food insecurity in the state, saying farmers and rural communities continued to face serious challenges.

He cited the National Emergency Management Agency’s humanitarian intervention in March 2026 for victims of banditry in Shanga, Yauri and Bunza local government areas as evidence of the difficulties confronting affected communities.

According to him, the government should concentrate on protecting farmers, improving education, making food affordable and creating economic opportunities for young people rather than intimidating political opponents.

He urged the Kebbi State Government, security agencies and political actors to respect democratic principles and avoid actions capable of triggering violence.

Malami also appealed to ADC supporters to remain peaceful, disciplined and law-abiding, insisting that the party would pursue political change through democratic engagement and respect for the rule of law.

When contacted, chief press secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, denied the allegations in their entirety.

He said the opposition came to the state to campaign without any hindrance from the state government.

He further explained that ADC supporters destroyed APC billboards in Argungu and Birnin-Kebbi.