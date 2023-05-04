A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Maiyama Council Area of Kebbi State, Adamu Mai Lemu Andari is praying at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Jega to recover items distributed to two Peoples Democratic Party’s members, Auwal Mai Hadisi Arosiya and Mai gari Gyamro Arosiya to canvas votes for him during the last Governorship/State Assembly Elections held in the state.

Andari is asking the court to recover 35 bags of fertilizers, 70 bundles of clothes, two bags of rice and N50,000 he gave two PDP members.

The complainant’s counsel, Barrister Bashir Umar said the two defendants, because of their act, are brought before the Chief Magistrate Court and should be charged for criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and misappropriation for converting what his client gave them for distribution to personal use.

According to the complainant’s counsel, “We are praying the court for the recovery of the items and to punish the duo for breach of law and criminal conspiracy”.

The defendants’ lawyer, Barrister Haruna Ubandawaki while raising a preliminary objection to the submission of the complainant’s lawyer said he wanted the court to determine whether it has jurisdiction to entertain the case which falls under section 121, sub-section 6 of the electoral law and whether the Chief Magistrate has the competence to hear the case.

The defendants’ lawyer said his clients are known PDP members in their village in Arosiya area of Maiyama local government in Kebbi State.

He said they never asked for the fertilizers, rice, clothes and cash the APC chieftain gave them to canvas votes for his candidate and party during the last election that was held in the state.

“Going by the electoral law the complainant is guilty of electoral offence”, the defendants’ counsel said.

The case was first mentioned on Tuesday, May 2 before Chief Magistrate Adamu Sani.

It was, however, adjourned to 15 of May for further hearing.