Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the rehabilitation and modernization of Birnin Kebbi central Motor park, awarded to AMIJAPP Nigeria Limited.

The project document was signed on Friday in Birnin Kebbi by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruk and the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Salami Pius Aminu.

Engr. Abdullahi Umar Farouk at the signing ceremony, assured the people of state of a quality job which would mark total departure from the previous administration’s substandard projects executed in the past.

Amongst the features of the modernization, the commissioner disclosed that asphalt would be provided, besides putting in place perimeter fence, gates, stalls, offices for the NURTW as well as open gallery and restaurant amongst others facilities.

Engr Farouk pointed out that the Governor, within a few months in office, had taken the state to the bigger heights and with the new motor park project which was a gateway to the state, Governor Idris remained a dependable leader.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the State Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Atiku Aliyu Mai Mai Gwandu said the union was grateful to the state government for coming to their aid because they would soon be amongst the league of unions with befitting motor parks.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Salami Pius Aminu said his company would use its expertise and experience to put in place a standard motor park that will stand the test of time beside completing the project within the stipulated time specified in the terms of contract.

The project is expected to be completed in twelve months.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE