Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, has directed the Ministry of Animal Health, Fisheries and Husbandry to collaborate with the Ministry of Land in the state to revoke the encroached land by a Rice Mills company in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor stated this on Monday during a tour of ongoing projects in the State capital.

He expressed dismay over the citing of the company by “Ni Agira Ltd” located at Bulasa along Kalgo road, adding that the owner fraudulently ended up paying just N500,000 for the over 31.93 approved hectares of land.

The company Ni Agira Ltd, which is undergoing rice mills project is said to be the largest Rice producing Company in Nigeria when completed.