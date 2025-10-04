Kebbi govt donates patrol vehicles, motorcyles to Army

The Kebbi State Government, in its determination to eradicate banditry across the state’s rural areas, has on Friday donated patrol vehicles to the Nigerian Army stations in the state to fight banditry and strengthen their operational capacity.

Six Hilux vans and 30 rugged motorcycles to traverse difficult terrain were handed over to the Army by Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

It is worth recalling that previously, the government donated 100 Hilux vehicles to security agencies and 1,000 motorcycles to Vigilante members to sharpen the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

At the ceremony, Governor Idris expressed delight about the successes recorded by the security services in restoring normalcy and security to places facing the challenges of insecurity.

“Kebbi State Government is thankful to the Army and the Air Force for prompt response to emergencies anywhere in Kebbi State.’

“Kebbi is also grateful to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for deploying armoured vehicles to the state.

“We are similarly appreciative of the Chief of Naval Staff for establishing a Naval Base in Yauri.

“Issues of security must have input from State Governments nationwide, because the Federal Government cannot do it without collective action,” he said.

In his speech, the Commander, 8 Division Tactical Command, Birnin Kebbi, Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro, who received the keys to the vehicles, thanked the Governor for placing a premium on security matters in the state.

“Sir, the Army appreciates this generous donation from you to support our combat services, aimed at enhancing operational capacity and response to any threat to the lives and property of law-abiding citizens,” he said.

