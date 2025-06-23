Kebbi govt donates N50m to Zuru attack victims

The Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, announced a donation of ₦50 million to Zuru attack victims, in a show of support for the affected community.

He described the gesture as a modest effort to assist the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The government expressed its condolences to the people of Tadurga in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, both within the Zuru Emirate.

Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who conveyed the government’s sympathy during his visit to Tadurga last weekend, assured residents that the government is committed to enhancing security and will take measures to block all entry points into Tadurga and Kyebu to prevent future attacks.

Senator Tafida also offered prayers for the Zuru attack victims and asked Allah to grant their families the strength to bear the loss.

The Chief of Dabai, Alhaji Suleman Sami Dabai, commended the state government for its swift response and attributed recent security improvements to the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

The Chairmen of Zuru and Danko Wasagu Local Government Areas, Muhammad Bala Isah Gajere and Hussaini Aliyu Bena, reported that 16 people were killed in Tadurga, while 14 others lost their lives in Kyebu and Yar-Kuka in the Waje District.

Several others were injured, and the attackers also made away with livestock and other valuables. The state government confirmed that 30 lives were lost during the attack.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE