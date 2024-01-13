As part of activities marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Kebbi State Government donated the sum of N20 million to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, with a promise to bring ex-servicemen into the security architecture of the state government.

Governor Nasir Idris, who was represented at the launching of the emblem by his deputy, Umar Abubakar Tafida, announced this gesture at the Cabinet Office in Birnin-Kebbi at the weekend.

He acknowledged that it is very important to show respect to the fallen heroes and remember those gallant officers of the Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives to keep Nigeria and the world at peace.

He commended officers and men of the military, paramilitary, and other security agencies currently engaged in combat against insurgency, banditry, and other forms of criminality.

Pointing out that the occasion called for sober reflection and pledged continued support to the legion to cater for the ex-servicemen and their families.

The governor also announced the allocation of Hajj seats to the legion for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and promised to look into the issue of land allocation for the construction of a secretariat for them.

He affirmed that the state government would continue to involve them in the security architecture of the state, including membership in the state security committee.

In his speech at the occasion, the Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena, said this has been an annual event from January 12th to January 15th every year to commiserate the nation’s compatriots and honour living veterans of the military.

Earlier, the Chairman Kebbi chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Sergeant Garba Hassan Suru (retd), affirmed the support and loyalty of ex-servicemen to the administration of Governor Nasir Idris in the state.

He commended Governor Nasir Idris for his fatherly care for members of the legion and their families. He appealed for assistance from the government for the completion of the headquarters of the legion and Hajj seat, as obtained last year.

Highlights of the occasion include the donation of twenty million naira to the legion by the state government, while commissioners in the state made a donation of one million naira with a similar amount from the twenty-one local government chairmen.

