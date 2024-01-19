The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari alongside the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris on Thursday launched the Kebbi Governor’s Agricultural programme known as Kaura Agricultural Development and Growth Agenda (KADAGE) in Zuru Local Government Area of the State.

The Minister, at the occasion, expressed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to improving agriculture and attaining food security in the country inline with his eight-point Agenda, noting that the President has made food security number one item in his agenda through improvement of agricultural production.

Senator Kyari explained that all programmes on the agenda are connected to agriculture, such as wealth creation and poverty eradication, adding that the President is also concerned about the capacity of farmers to acquire agricultural inputs and has now begun a process to accelerate access to such inputs by Nigeria farmers.

He informed the gathering that Governor Nasiru Idris was at his ministry in Abuja to discuss ways of improving agricultural production in the state, pointing out that the Governor’ action has ‘walked the talk’ by procuring and distributing 6,000 solar powered water pumps and other inputs to boost irrigation farming in the state.

According to o him, the year-round farming would boost crop cultivation, increase job opportunities, reduce poverty, de-escalate food inflation and enhance sufficiency, pointing out that these are goals highlighted in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as Kebbi State is one of the states chosen for dry season farming.

The Minister commended the governor for his supportive intervention in line with the call of President Tinubu for collaboration between the Federal and state governments to ensure availability of agricultural inputs to farmers to accelerate the attainment of food security.

While distributing the farm inputs, Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris stated that his administration would distribute 12,000 solar powered water pumps, commencing with the 6,000 distributed to farmers for them to increase yields.

The state government, he stated further, will purchase 20,000 units of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered water pumps as a back-up to the solar pumps to increase the number of benefiting farmers in the state.

The Governor warned beneficiaries of the items not to sell them, saying that the government would take punitive action against anybody found trading off the pumps.

“I swear by God, any official involved in the distribution of these items found to have engaged in diversion, will be arrested and prosecuted.

“I am giving orders to all heads of security agencies including vigilante groups to monitor the distribution of the items and take necessary action on violators,” he warned.

