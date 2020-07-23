Kebbi first lady to speak at Media Women Forum Webinar

The First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has been announced as the Guest Speaker at the Media Women Forum Webinar taking place on Saturday, July 25 at 6 pm via zoom.

This was contained in a release signed by Olori Janet Afolabi and made available to Tribune Online.

The first lady will be speaking on the topic: Covid 19 Implications: Mitigating the Effects on Gender-Based Violence.

The Webinar will also examine the rising cases of rape and domestic violence as part of measures aimed at finding solutions to the social vices

Media Women Forum is a group of senior female Editors, Media owners, Broadcasters and Media Lecturers within and outside Nigeria. It was founded to champion the cause of Women.

