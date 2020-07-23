Kebbi first lady to speak at Media Women Forum Webinar

The First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has been announced as the Guest Speaker at the Media Women Forum Webinar taking place on Saturday, July 25 at 6 pm via zoom.
This was contained in a release signed by Olori Janet Afolabi and made available to Tribune Online.
The first lady will be speaking on the topic: Covid 19 Implications: Mitigating the Effects on Gender-Based Violence.
The Webinar will also examine the rising cases of rape and domestic violence as part of measures aimed at finding solutions to the social vices
Media Women Forum is a group of senior female Editors, Media owners, Broadcasters and Media Lecturers within and outside Nigeria. It was founded to champion the cause of Women.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction… Read Full Story
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has again condemned in strong terms the latest assault of an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff, by the head of the Directorate of State Security ( DSS), Mr Safiyanu Abba, for carrying out his assigned duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE