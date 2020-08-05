Kebbi deputy gov urges youths to curtail spread of COVID-19

The deputy governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, has called on youths to take proactive measures in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Yombe-Dabai gave the advice when he received some APC youth groups who visited him for Sallah homage at his residence in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He encouraged them to maintain proper adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“You should maintain physical and environmental hygiene, frequent hand washing and sanitising, use of face mask as well as avoid the crowd and ensure social distancing,” he said.

Yombe-Dabai said that the COVID-19 was real, hence the need for people to intensify sensitisation and create awareness which would go a long way in reducing the spread.

He also called on the youths to be security-conscious and report any suspicious person to the appropriate authority for proper action.

“Security operatives cannot do it alone without your support as everyone is a stakeholder in the fight against crime,” he said.

The deputy governor further encouraged them to engage themselves in any meaningful trade so as to become self-reliant and productive members of the society.

In a related development, Yombe-Dabai called on owners of viewing and other social centres across the state to remain law-abiding as COVID-19 was still within the society.

“Even though, measures have been taken by both state and federal governments to control the progression of the pandemic; we have never prayed for evil in your businesses not to grow.

“But as a government, we must ensure the safety of your lives for the overall development of the state and country as a whole,” the deputy governor said.

(NAN)

