The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), North Western Marine Command, on Friday handed over seized suspected cannabis sativa, pharmaceutical products and other prohibited items worth N22.52 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Kebbi State for further investigation and necessary action.

The Acting Customs Area Commander for the North Western Marine Command, Lokoja, Nnamdi Festus Agwu, disclosed this during the handover of the seized items to the sister agencies in Kebbi.

Agwu said the items were intercepted by officers of the Command during enforcement operations within its area of responsibility, particularly along the Dole-Kaina waterways.

He said the items handed over to the NDLEA included 14 van-sized and four laptop-sized bundles of suspected Indian hemp (cannabis sativa), 95 packs of Tapentadol Royal tablets (100mg) and 10 packs of Tropisto tablets (250mg).

He added that the pharmaceutical products handed over to NAFDAC comprised 128 cards of Timaking tablets (250mg), two cartons of Dynewell tablets, three bottles of Dynewell syrup and 60 rolls of Paraceting tablets.

According to him, the seized cannabis and pharmaceutical products have a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N18.29 million.

The Area Commander also announced the planned destruction of 195 bottles of seized CSP Codeine Syrup, valued at N4.27 million, which had deteriorated and become unsuitable for human consumption.

He said the destruction would be conducted in the presence of NAFDAC and other relevant agencies, following approval by the Comptroller-General of Customs.

“The destruction will ensure that the unfit products do not find their way back into circulation and pose further risks to public health,” he said.

He described the exercise as a demonstration of effective enforcement and inter-agency collaboration in tackling the circulation of illicit drugs, unregistered pharmaceutical products and other prohibited items.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi, for his leadership and support, as well as the Kebbi Area Command for facilitating the safekeeping of the seized items and coordinating the exercise.

He also appreciated the NDLEA, NAFDAC and other sister agencies for their cooperation, stressing that sustained collaboration and information sharing were essential to effective enforcement.

Earlier, the Acting Controller of the Kebbi Area Command, Mr Olufemi Egunjobi, said the exercise reflected the shared commitment of security and enforcement agencies to protecting public safety and combating illicit trade.

Egunjobi said the Customs Service remained committed to facilitating legitimate trade, revenue collection and enforcement of relevant laws and regulations.

He noted that the North Western Marine Command played a significant role in supporting anti-smuggling operations through surveillance, enforcement and interception of prohibited goods transported through waterways.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustained cooperation with the Customs Service in tackling drug-related offences.

“We have a good relationship and synergy with the Customs Service. We will continue to work together in the interest of this country.

“We are not new to the Customs Service, as we work closely with the agency across all states of the federation,” he said.

Similarly, Capt. Dauda Iliya (rtd.), who represented the Zonal Director of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Mr Jamil Mustafar, assured the Customs Service of the centre’s commitment to taking custody of the items in accordance with established operational procedures.

“I assure you that we will take full custody in line with the operational procedure.

“We thank you for the wonderful effort you have been making for the country,” he said.

On his part, the State Director of NAFDAC, Mr Muyideen Suleiman, called for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the illegal trade to serve as a deterrent to others.

Suleiman recalled that a similar seizure had been recorded previously without any suspect being apprehended, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He also called for increased surveillance and enforcement against the circulation of harmful agrochemicals capable of endangering human health.