Kebbi customs generates N127.83mn revenue in November

The Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Customs Services in its determined effects to bring smuggling activities to its barest minimum had seized second-hand clothing worth N46 million and generated N127.83 million as revenue in the month of November 2022.

A press statement signed by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Command, Nasiru Manga and made available to the Nigerian Tribune online indicated that the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Attah had on Thursday, 8th December 2022 showcased all the seized items by his Command in the month of November.

Giving a breakdown of the Command’s achievement in the month under review, Attah said that the Command generated a sum of N127.83 as revenue from mostly import of goods into the country through the Kamba border in the state.

On the area of anti-smuggling, he stated that as the patrol was intensified across Kebbi State, the Command seized smuggled assorted items consisting of 303 bales and 94 sacks of second-hand clothing, one unit of used MBW vehicle, 2,375 litres of PMS loaded in jerricans and 58 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50KG each; among others with a duty paid value of N46.77 million.

While condemning the increase in the smuggling of second-hand clothes, Attah gave assurance that his officers are ever ready to scuttle the smugglers’ activities as the Command was well equipped with all the necessary logistics to strike at any time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, second-hand clothing falls under Schedule 4 of the Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026, importation of which is absolutely prohibited on health grounds. Its smuggling contravenes Section 46 of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) CAP C. 45 LFN, 2004 (as amended),” The statement read.

The Area Controller, therefore, called on all people of goodwill to support Kebbi Custom Command by providing useful information for better service delivery.

