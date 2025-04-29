Kebbi communities beg FG to expunge mining firm from ancestral land

Communities in Kebbi State have called on EL-TAHDAM Exploration Limited to vacate a 5.4-square-kilometre expanse of ancestral land, accusing the company of operating without local consent and violating national mining regulations.

The affected communities: Libata, Kabirba, Warra, and Kwanga in the Warra District of Ngaski Local Government Area have appealed to security agencies and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development to intervene and enforce the company’s removal.

They assert that the land rightfully belongs to another company, Three Crown Mines Limited, which they say has the backing of the local communities.

In a letter signed by village heads, religious leaders, and landowners, the communities stated that they had unanimously agreed to demand EL-TAHDAM’s exit “in the best interest of the general members of their communities.” A copy of the letter has been acknowledged by the Minister’s office.

The petition, also addressed to the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police, alleges that EL-TAHDAM Exploration Limited has attempted to impose itself on the land in violation of the Nigerian Mining Act and the Minerals and Mining Regulations, which mandate prior consent from host communities before mining activities can commence.

Efforts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful. A director, Adamu Tah, did not respond to calls or messages at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Abdulahi Usman, secretary to the district head of Maginga and one of the letter’s signatories, said attempts at dialogue with EL-TAHDAM have failed, as the company has allegedly declined invitations to community meetings.

The communities are now awaiting official intervention as tensions over the disputed land continue to rise.

“All stakeholders invited EL-TAHDAM for a meeting, but they never showed up,” he said, adding that the company poses a threat to the peace enjoyed by their communities.

The communities wrote:

“We have been dismayed by the sad development that your company, EL-TAHDAM Exploration Limited, was purportedly granted Exploration Licence No. 45689 EL and Mining Lease No. 62680 ML over areas of land for which the landowners had already given their consent to Three Crown Mines Limited. The latter had been granted Exploration Licence No. 45158 EL since the 8th of June, 2023.

“We wish to categorically and firmly state that we neither know your company nor welcome it to our community.

“Ultimately, we are neither ready nor willing to engage or relate with it regarding the land over which the company was purportedly granted an exploration licence and mining lease.

“The consent your company claims to have obtained, and on which the licence and lease were based, has been vehemently disclaimed by the individuals you allege gave that consent.

“Please note that the host community has been living peacefully and coexisting with all other individuals conducting business here.

“This unfortunate development granting your company EL and ML over land already allocated to Three Crown Mines Limited is a recipe for crisis, as shown by your company’s past activities.

“With all seriousness, we cannot and will not allow a company, imposed on the community through what appears to be a wrongful grant of licences, to access this land and disturb the peace.

“The lands in question are farmlands and essential sources of livelihood for the landowners.

“Fair and sustainable development in the mining sector relies on the willing participation of all stakeholders. The government cannot force unwilling landowners and communities on a company, nor can it impose a company on a community that does not welcome it.

“Therefore, we implore you not to trespass on these lands. Any attempt by your company to forcibly enter them will be met with legitimate and unrelenting resistance.”