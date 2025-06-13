Kebbi citizens hail Gov Idris on Democracy Day

The people of Kebbi State have expressed appreciation and gratitude to Governor Nasir Idris for his sterling leadership qualities in the State.

The people made their position known while speaking separately at a gathering to mark the June 12 political history that entails inclusivity and unity among the citizenry.

To commemorate Democracy Day, various commentators spoke admiringly of the governor, for “running an administration of collectivity, inclusivity, unity, and progress, that epitomises what June 12 stands for”.

A political stalwart, Abubakar Muhammad (ABK), described the gathering as a forum to showcase the achievements recorded by the incumbent administration of Comrade Dr Nasir Idris.

Said he, “Political detractors have been going on air trying to disparage the good works performed by the governor, it’s a futility, our amiable leader has delivered the desired dividends of democracy to his people.”

The State Deputy Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kailani AbdulGaniyu, acknowledged that Gov. Idris had upheld welfarism in the State workforce.

“Comrade Idris is a veteran labour leader. On assumption of office, he offset all inherited workers’ emoluments.

“He is the leading governor to start the payment of N75,000 new minimum wage, he has eliminated casual employment and absorbed all casual workers into the mainstream civil service with permanent and pensionable appointment.

“Other sectors that received midas touch are education, agriculture, healthcare services, and empowerment among others.” He said.

The Head of Service, Malami Shekare, who spoke in the same vein, revealed that Gov. Idris had completed the construction of the Ultramodern Secretariat Complex which is the best in the region to facilitate civil servants’ optimal performance.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruk Muslim, informed the audience that, Gov. Idris had executed 26 development projects under the ministry since assumption of office.

The District Head of Birnin Kebbi, Ubandoman Gwandu, Sadiq Sa’ad, thanked the governor for placing premium on the well-being of traditional institutions.

“Comrade Nasir Idris has renovated the palaces of traditional rulers, including those of District Heads, and increased their financial clout.

“He also provided modern state-of-the-art official vehicles to all the four first class Emirs in the state, unprecedented in the history of Kebbi State,” Ubandoma said.