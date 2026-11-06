Kebbi APC condemns destruction of campaign signboard, posters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has condemned the destruction of its campaign signboard and posters in Argungu and Birnin Kebbi, allegedly by some supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Isah Abubakar Assalafi, described the incidents as unfortunate and unnecessary, saying that political differences should never be an excuse for destroying another party’s property or denying it the right to carry out legitimate political activities.

He said it was disappointing that, at a time when political parties should be engaging the public through their programmes, achievements and ideas, some individuals would resort to vandalising campaign materials belonging to another political party.

Assalafi stressed that democracy allows every political party to promote its activities, display its posters and erect signboards without fear of intimidation or harassment. He said the rights to political association and expression belong to everyone and must be respected.

He particularly emphasised that the APC-led administration in Kebbi State is a law-abiding government that believes in the rule of law, peaceful coexistence and respect for democratic principles. He said the party has no interest in encouraging violence, intimidation or political hostility, regardless of provocation.

He therefore urged APC supporters not to take the law into their own hands or respond to the alleged acts of vandalism with retaliation. Instead, he advised them to remain calm, exercise restraint and allow the appropriate authorities to handle the matter.

The APC also called on security agencies to investigate the incidents and take appropriate action against anyone found responsible, in accordance with the law.

Assalafi appealed to the leadership of the ADC to caution its supporters and ensure that political activities in the state are conducted with maturity, mutual respect and a sense of responsibility.

He noted that political parties may disagree on issues, compete for public support and hold different opinions, but such differences should not translate into hostility or the destruction of one another’s property.

He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to peaceful political activities, respect for the rights of other political parties and the preservation of peace in Kebbi State.