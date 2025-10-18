Kcee, Ikem Mazeli, thrill at ‘Evening with Glo’ in Onitsha

IT was a beautiful evening to remember for some time to come as Globacom spared no cost to organise a beautiful night of pomp and pageantry to herald this year’s edition of the annual Ofala festival in Onitsha.

Tagged ‘Evening with Glo’, the event, which drew prominent chiefs of Onitsha, illustrious sons and daughters of the kingdom, Glo business partners, customers and friends of the brand, was organised in honour of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe.

Held at the C.J. Paterson Hall, Enugu Road, Onitsha, the colourful event had celebrity music stars, Kcee and Ikem Mazeli, on duty to treat the guests to a night of entertainment.

The event was part of Globacom’s way of marketing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world stage, with music being an essential element of it.

The ‘Evening with Glo’ was, therefore, part of the Glo Heritage series focusing on promoting and projecting the best of Nigerian culture and traditions to the world and the choice of the two music acts resonated with the different segments of the Onitsha community.

Globacom at the event expressed the company’s commitment to always be at the forefront of promoting the culture and traditions of Nigeria to the world as a veritable way of attracting positive attention and tourism to Nigeria at all times.

Ugosinaobichukwu Ikem Mazeli, known to many of his fans in and around Anambra as ‘Onye nwe egwu’ and ‘Material’, is hugely famous among the people of Onitsha, and so proved to be a good choice to perform for people at the event. Along with his band and dancers, he easily gave a good account of himself.

Kcee, who took the stage afterwards, literally electrified the hall with an outstanding performance that got many of the guests off their feet throughout his performance. They danced and sang along with him on many of his songs as he serenaded the hall with his band.

Popular for his audience-engaging performance, he spent some good time moving around the hall while performing. Kcee took time to interact with various segments of the audience.

The event was a befitting prologue to the Ofala festival. And many of the guests expressed joy that they were able to attend the show.

Evening With Glo has become a Globacom signature tune in showcasing music that resonates with the various segments of the Nigerian society.

It was recently held at the Ojude Oba festival, which Globacom has consistently supported for two decades.