Katsina youth says ‘no to June 12 protest’

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State has urged Nigerians from all parts of the country not to take part in the planned protest to be led by the convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore on June 12.

Briefing newsmen in Katsina, leader of the coalition, Comrade Hamza Saulawa expressed fears that the protest could turn violent or be hijacked by hoodlums as was witnessed during the EndSARS protests last year.

He opined that going by Mr Sowore’s antecedents, the protest could have hidden political motives of sparking a revolution that could throw the country into chaos.

Saulawa described the planned protest as unpatriotic, coming at a time when security agencies were trying hard to tame the uprisings by IPOB in the South East and various security challenges in other parts of the country.

He noted that youths in Katsina State have resolved to shun the protest, urging those in other parts of the country to do the same and rather use Democracy Day to appreciate the achievements recorded so far and pray for sustained peace in the country.

The representatives of over twenty pressure groups appealed to political leaders and elder statesmen to caution Nigerians, particularly youths, on the dangers of joining the protest.

