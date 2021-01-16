Katsina varsity commences academic activities Jan 18

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University will commence academic activities on Monday, 18th January.

The decision is contained in a statement signed by Nasiru Bello, the institution’s Registrar and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision followed the consideration of a memorandum at the special meeting of the senate.

“The senate therefore approved the continuation of the students registration exercise immediately, while academic activities begin from Monday 18th January, 2021,” it added.

The statement, however, enjoined all students that are yet to complete their registration to strictly adhere to the timeline given for the completion of the exercise to avoid forfeiting their studentship.

