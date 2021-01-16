Katsina varsity commences academic activities Jan 18

Latest NewsEducation
By Mohammed Abba - Katsina

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University will commence academic activities on Monday, 18th January. 

The decision is contained in a statement signed by Nasiru Bello, the institution’s Registrar and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision followed the consideration of a memorandum at the special meeting of the senate.

ALSO READ: Tribunal grants motion to inspect Lagos East Senatorial by-election materials

“The senate therefore approved the continuation of the students registration exercise immediately, while academic activities begin from Monday 18th January, 2021,” it added.

The statement, however, enjoined all students that are yet to complete their registration to strictly adhere to the timeline given for the completion of the exercise to avoid forfeiting their studentship.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CLICK HERE FOR A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR WEAK ERECTION AND PREMATURE EJACULATION WITHIN 30DAYS. SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Gov Badaru dismisses political aide days after changing his portfolio

Latest News

Two hacked by suspected herdsmen in Oyo community

Education

Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti to resume Jan 18 — Registrar

Latest News

Gombe’ll resume payment of N30,000 minimum wage end of January, Gov Inuwa assures

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More