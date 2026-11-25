Katsina State Government has directed traditional rulers across the state to obtain clearance from the Departments of Protocol and Cabinet/Security Matters, under the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, before receiving foreign guests.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the directive is intended to ensure proper coordination, security, and adherence to official protocols during visits to Emirs’ palaces by foreign nationals, while also placing the traditional rulers under a formal regulatory framework regarding international relations.

It also said the measure is intended to streamline interactions with foreign nationals and ensure that the government is fully aware of international engagements involving traditional institutions.

“This move is part of a broader strategy of this administration to strengthen the security apparatus at the grassroots level.

“It is important to note that the state government partly relies on traditional rulers as key stakeholders in peace-building,

Furthermore, this clearance process is another strategy of the state government to ensure that all international visits to traditional domains are documented and vetted for safety.