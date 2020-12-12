Katsina Secondary School abduction: We rescued 200 students ― Police

Katsina State police command has said the police and other security operatives have rescued 200 students back to the school following the abduction of some students on Friday night.

Addressing a press conference in Katsina on Saturday over the development, the Police Spokesman, SP Isah Gambo said the police is yet to ascertain the number of students abducted in Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

But he was quick to add that the police, Army and Nigerian Airforce are right now in the bush trying to rescue other students.

Full text of the press briefing :

“Gentlemen of the Press, yesterday, 11/12/2020 at about 21:40hrs, Bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Government Science secondary school, Kankara.

“The policemen on duty also responded to the attack and engaged them in a gun duel which gave the students opportunity to scaled the fence of the school and ran for safety.

“The Dpo reinforced the policemen on duty with Armoured Personnel Carrier, (APC) which forced the hoodlums to retreat back into the forest. One Inspector sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital and is responding to treatment.

“In the course of the investigation, the DPO rescued over two hundred students back into the school compound.

“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working with a view to find and/or rescue the missing students. It will be too early to say at this particular moment the actual number of students that have been kidnapped or missing.”

Although police authorities did not give the total figure of students in the school when the attack occurred, a competent source in the school said there were up to 800 there at that time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Katsina Secondary School abduction Katsina Secondary School abduction

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Katsina Secondary School abduction Katsina Secondary School abduction

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE