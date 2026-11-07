Katsina: Radda promises to dredge Musawa Dam, unveils empowerment for youths

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, has promised to dredge the Musawa Dam to boost irrigation farming and commercial activities in Musawa Local Government Area.

In his ongoing re-election campaign in the southern part of the state, Governor Radda also promised huge empowerment programmes to address youth restiveness in banditry-bedevilled areas.

The Governor, who received a rousing welcome from residents and party supporters, made the remarks after engagements with traditional rulers, elders and community stakeholders in Musawa and Jikamshi.

In Jikamshi, which he described as having a special place in his life, Radda attributed the establishment of a Smart School in the community to his longstanding relationship with the area.

He also highlighted his administration’s support for traditional institutions, including regular allowances for traditional rulers and recognised Islamic leaders, as well as the Community Development Programme, which enables communities to identify and prioritise their development needs.

During his engagement with the District Head of Musawa, Alhaji Sagir Abdullahi Inde, the Governor also highlighted improvements in security across Musawa and neighbouring communities, attributing the progress to cooperation among the government, traditional rulers, security agencies and residents.

The District Head commended the administration’s development initiatives and security efforts, citing a briefing by the Commissioner for Internal Security, which indicated an estimated 80 per cent improvement in addressing security challenges.

He assured the Governor of the community’s continued cooperation in promoting peace and development.

At the rally, 200 motorcycles were presented, while N50,000 each was distributed to 1,050 women and more than 800 students from Musawa and Matazu local government areas.

The empowerment initiative was facilitated by the member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, Hon Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, popularly known as Dujiman Katsina.

He assured the Governor of continued support from the constituency and announced plans to provide an additional 1,000 motorcycles for residents of the two local government areas. He also disclosed plans to distribute relief materials to internally displaced persons in Matazu.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Tinubu–Dikko 2027 Campaign Council, Arch Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, described the rally as part of the Council’s statewide engagement across the 34 local government areas and commended residents for their turnout and patience.

The Katsina State APC Chairman, Dr Bishir Gambo Saulawa, called on party members to sustain the unity achieved through consensus and reconciliation, while the Minister, Barr Hannatu Musa Musawa, urged residents to maintain peace and cooperation.

A Tribune correspondent in Katsina observed that security at the rally was provided by conventional security agencies alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and vigilante groups attached to the campaign convoy.

Also visible were APC youth supporters wearing jackets branded “BYF Youth for Dikko”, some of whom carried cutlasses and sticks.

Their presence, according to campaign sources, formed part of measures aimed at preventing attacks on the campaign convoy following earlier security incidents recorded at the commencement of the campaign in the Funtua Zone.