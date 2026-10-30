Katsina: Police nab 14 people over attacks on Radda’s campaign convoy

The Police Command in Katsina has arrested 14 suspects over an attack on a convoy of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters along the Yashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, as the convoy was travelling through Malumfashi to Funtua for a campaign flag-off.

The police said suspected political thugs, armed with knives and stones, attacked the convoy and passing commercial vehicles, smashing the windscreens of several vehicles and injuring a female motorist travelling in a commercial vehicle.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, and made available to newsmen.

DSP Sadiq said police operatives deployed along the route responded swiftly to restore order and arrest the suspects.

The statement read, “The command had made adequate security arrangements and deployed personnel along key routes and identified locations, including the Yashi–Funtua road, ahead of the campaign event.

“However, an unlawful assembly of suspected political thugs armed with knives and stones began hurling stones at the convoy of APC supporters and passing commercial vehicles.”

It added that the attack resulted in damage to several vehicles and injuries to a female motorist.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Sagir Musa Maikudi, 35; Abubakar Aliyu, 21; Fahat Aminu, 25; Mubarak Kabir, 27; Shamsu Aliyu, 29; Buhari Adamu, 20; Imrana Dalha, 20; Suleiman Sani, 20; Ismail Nasir, 22; Abdulganiyu Babangida, 23; Hassan Gambo, 17; Abbas Tukur, 22; Gaddafi Sani, 25; and Abdulkadir Muktar, 18.

The command said efforts were ongoing to track down other suspects who fled the scene.

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar Fage, condemned the attack and warned against political violence during the electioneering period.

He said the command would not tolerate political thuggery or any conduct capable of threatening public peace before, during or after elections.

“The command will not tolerate any form of political thuggery, violence, or actions capable of breaching public peace before, during, or after the electioneering period,” the statement quoted the commissioner as saying.

The police said investigations into the incident were ongoing and promised to communicate further developments to the public.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has condemned the attack on its convoy, which it said had affected not only party members.

In a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, of the campaign organisation, Abdulkadir Ahmed, the party said some vehicles were damaged during incidents around Malumfashi and Kankara, while some commuters reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The directorate considers any act of violence, intimidation or obstruction of citizens exercising their freedom of movement unacceptable, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Political competition should be conducted through peaceful engagement, issue-based campaigns and respect for democratic rights. No citizen should be exposed to violence simply because of a political event or perceived political association.” Ahmed said.

The campaign council calls on the relevant security agencies to investigate the reported incidents, establish the circumstances and ensure that anyone found culpable is dealt with in accordance with the law.

The council also urges political parties, supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint, avoid inflammatory statements and refrain from spreading unverified claims that could heighten tensions.

The safety of citizens and the peaceful conduct of political activities must remain paramount.

The attack occurred amid political campaign activities in Katsina State ahead of the 2027 general elections.