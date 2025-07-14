Katsina PDP remains strong despite defections —Senator Danmarke

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has said it is not shaken by the recent defections of some of its members, some of them to All Progressive Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The leader of the party and gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke said as evidenced from the stakeholders gathering at the weekend in Katsina, one needs not to be told that PDP is still strong in Katsina state.

“The party remains strong, formidable, and united despite recent defections to other parties by some of our members,” he said.

Senator Danmarke dismissed the just unveiled ADC in Katsina which wooed some of the PDP stalwarts as a gathering of “frustrated politicians seeking power for personal enrichment,” asserting that their formation poses no threat to the PDP’s dominance.

He stated that their defection is a Blessing in Disguise.

Danmarke stated that the exit of some party members in Katsina has strengthened the PDP, fostering greater peace and unity.

“We are happy that those working against the progress of the party are no longer with us. We trusted them, but they betrayed us,” Danmarke said.

Those that joined the bandwagon of APC are afraid of the government, because they have skeletons in their cupboard”.

He further urged Nigerians to remain steadfast with the PDP, describing it as the only viable alternative to rescue the country from the “bad leadership” of the ruling APC.

The chairman of the PDP party in Katsina state, Alhaji Nura Amadi Kurfi who earlier spoke at the occasion, has hailed the gathering praising the large turnout of members from across the state’s 361 wards, describing it as proof of the party’s unmatched strength.

He emphasised that the meeting provided a crucial platform to address internal issues and strategize for future victories.

The gathering, attended by hundreds of loyal supporters, reinforced the party’s resolve to reclaim its position as the leading political force in Katsina and beyond.

