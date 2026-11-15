Katsina: PDP guber candidate promises free healthcare for residents if elected

The Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, has promised to provide free healthcare services for residents if elected governor in the 2027 governorship election.

Lado made the pledge during the inauguration of a 2,000-member gubernatorial campaign council at the party’s state secretariat in Katsina.

He said his administration would prioritise free healthcare services for all residents, education and security improvements, which he described as critical sectors that had suffered setbacks under the present APC administration.

The former senator assured residents that access to medical services would no longer be determined by their financial capacity, promising that patients would receive treatment in hospitals without paying out of pocket.

“I will not allow anyone who is sick to pay a penny in hospital if elected governor come 2027,” he declared.

Lado also criticised the performance of the present administration, alleging that Katsina State had recorded poor human development outcomes in the last three years.

He expressed concern over what he described as declining standards in the education sector and youth development, while accusing the government of failing to adequately address the security challenges confronting communities across the state.

According to Lado, “In the last three years, education has suffered setbacks in Katsina State. Insecurity is also another concern bedevilling the state, which we got into due to poor administration in the last three years,” he said.

Lado, a former senator from Funtua zone, however, assured party supporters that his administration would pursue a different development approach if elected, promising to work with his team to improve the state’s fortunes.

“We will change the narrative if given the mandate With my team, Insha Allah, Katsina will become an enviable state in the federation,” he added.

Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Nura Amadi Kurfi, said the composition of the 2,000-member campaign council reflected the party’s determination to secure victory in the 2027 governorship election.

Kurfi expressed confidence in the calibre and diversity of the committee members, noting that they included captains of industry, retired civil servants, former security personnel, students and women, among other groups.

“With the calibre of individuals in this committee, PDP will no doubt emerge victorious come 2027,” he said.

He urged members of the various committees to demonstrate commitment, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and work collectively towards achieving the party’s electoral ambition.

The retired Brigadier-General, Sagir Musa, was also named Director-General of the PDP governorship campaign council for Victory.

A Tribune correspondent in Katsina observed that, despite being an opposition party, the PDP rally recorded a massive gathering, with thousands of people from all nooks and crannies of the state.

On the way to the rally, supporters on hundreds of buses chanted “Sai mun canza”, meaning “we are going to change the government for the better.”