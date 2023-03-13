Mohammed Abba

Katsina State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Sani Liti, has said that the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Engr Nura Khalil, is incapable to be governor of the state.

The Chairman disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina while reacting to his expulsion from the party by the faction loyal to the gubernatorial candidate.

TribuneOnline recalls that the party’s gubernatorial running mate, Engr Muttaqa Rabe-Darma, the party’s state Chairman and other top officials of the party recently endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Dikko Radda.

Following the endorsement, the spokesperson of the NNPP in the state, Alhaji Nasiru Usman-Kankia, an ally of the gubernatorial candidate, announced the expulsion from the party of Rabe-Darma and some executive officials.

According to the expelled Chairman, the incapability of their gubernatorial candidate forced the entire leadership of the party to throw their support behind the APC candidate, whom they believe can do better than him.

He added that other top officials of the party that endorsed the APC candidate include Alhaji Umar Jibril, state Secretary, Mustapha Basheer, youth leader, Dauda Kurfi, Katsina zonal Chairman, Abdulhadi Mai-Dawa, Funtua Zonal Chairman, Dr Sale Mashi, Daura zonal Chairman, and Sen. Audu Yandoma.

“The members in the state working committee of our great party convened here to discuss important issues facing our party and to review our preparations towards the forthcoming elections.

“After an exclusive review of the recent development within the party and our readiness for the elections, we have agreed that we are solidly behind the candidature of all the 34 state assembly candidates.

“And we shall do all that is possible to ensure their victory during the election on March 18. We are also still behind the party’s National leader, Dr Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

“The state working committee noted with disdain that the state acting PRO called for a meeting of the state executive committee on March 10, without the authorisation of the chairman of the committee.

“His action was in contradiction to the provision of article 10, section nine of the party’s constitution.” according to Liti.





He explained that the meeting, although illegal, was attended by a few members of the State executive council, adding that the action of the attendees also contravened the party’s constitution.

“Therefore, in line with article 17, section 4(a), the state working committee constituted a 9-man disciplinary committee, with Prof. Sanusi Jari as Chairman to investigate a violation of articles and sections of the party’s constitution.

“While the committee is expected to submit its report on March 19, the committee has suspended the acting spokesperson of the party, his assistant, treasurer and acting welfare secretary,” Liti revealed.

According to him, the suspension will last until after the completion and determination of the extent of involvement of each of the accused persons.

Ahead of the gubernatorial election, TribuneOnline has gathered that the incumbent APC government is wooing more and more followers from other parties by lust promises and threats to civil servants and Political opponents to win the election.

