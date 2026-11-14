Katsina graduates 1,008 forest guards, deploys them to vulnerable communities

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has assured the 1,008 newly graduated National Forest Guards, including 18 women, of his administration’s full operational support, declaring that no road in the state is currently closed due to insecurity.

The governor gave the assurance at the passing-out parade and graduation ceremony of the personnel under the Presidential Forest Guard Initiative, held at the People’s Square, Katsina.

Radda expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the recruitment and deployment of the Forest Guards to Katsina State, describing the initiative as a strategic intervention to strengthen security, particularly in vulnerable communities and forest areas.

He recalled personally appealing to President Tinubu for urgent intervention following security challenges in some communities, including Matazu. He noted that the President responded by approving the recruitment and providing additional military support.

The governor explained that the Forest Guard Initiative would complement existing security operations and help reclaim forests previously used by criminal elements as hideouts and operational bases.

He further said his administration had maintained close collaboration with federal security agencies through intelligence sharing, coordinated operations and logistical support since assuming office in May 2023.

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“The same level of support and cooperation we have extended to other security agencies will also be extended to the National Forest Guards in Katsina State. Whatever operational requirements they may have, the state government will provide the necessary support to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively,” the governor assured.

Radda attributed the improving security situation to the combined efforts of conventional security agencies and community-based initiatives, particularly the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

He observed that markets previously affected by insecurity had reopened, commercial activities were returning, schools had resumed and farmers were increasingly accessing their farmlands.

He added that his recent visits to 11 local government areas, accompanied by members of the press, provided further evidence of the improving security situation, particularly the resumption of farming and other economic activities.

He also highlighted the Community Development Programme as an important intervention in addressing local development priorities, explaining that it enables communities to identify their needs and work with the government to implement practical solutions.

On the integration of the new personnel, Radda said the Forest Guards would work alongside the Katsina State Community Watch Corps to strengthen security coverage between rural settlements and forest locations.

“The Community Watch Corps brings extensive knowledge of our communities, while the Forest Guards will provide a dedicated security presence in our forests. Together, we will close the gap between our villages and the forests that criminal elements have exploited for too long,” he explained.

He further disclosed that his administration had continued to support victims of insecurity through relief materials, medical assistance and financial interventions for families affected by kidnappings, loss of lives and the destruction of livelihoods.

The governor commended the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies for their sacrifices, urging stronger coordination in intelligence gathering, patrols and joint operations.

He also acknowledged the contributions of traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders in promoting peace, mediation and peaceful coexistence.

Addressing the graduates, Radda charged them to respect the rights and dignity of civilians, maintain discipline and work closely with other security agencies and community institutions.

“Your conduct and performance will determine how the Forest Guard is perceived in Katsina State and across Nigeria. I therefore urge you to be good ambassadors of our state and country,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security through sustained investment in personnel, equipment, intelligence gathering and development programmes, while calling on residents to support collective efforts towards lasting peace.

Earlier, the Assistant Director-General of the Department of State Services, I. O. Shotayo, who represented the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, announced the immediate deployment of the newly graduated personnel to vulnerable communities and strategic forest locations across Katsina State.

He commended Radda for his commitment, political will and support towards the successful implementation of the initiative, describing it as a collaborative effort between the Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Katsina State Government.

He disclosed that Katsina was approximately the 14th state to conduct a graduation ceremony under the nationwide Presidential Forest Guard Initiative introduced by President Tinubu to strengthen national security and protect the country’s forests and natural resources.

The NSA’s representative explained that the Forest Guards had a dual responsibility: protecting forests, wildlife, watersheds and biodiversity, while serving as a force multiplier in the national security architecture, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

He said the initiative involved the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Federal Ministry of Environment, the National Park Service, the DSS and other security institutions, with operational contributions from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force.

He added that the personnel would provide actionable human intelligence, strengthen government presence in vulnerable territories and deny criminal elements safe havens.

On their training, he said the programme combined environmental conservation with tactical and security competencies, with particular emphasis on discipline, loyalty, ethics, professionalism, human rights and the protection of civilians.

He stressed that the Federal Government would not tolerate disloyalty, operational negligence or misconduct, urging the graduates to uphold the highest standards of professional conduct.

Also speaking, the Katsina Training Coordinator, Lieutenant Commandant George Aka, disclosed that all 1,008 trainees drawn from various local government areas of Katsina State had successfully completed an intensive training programme designed to prepare them for forest security operations.

He said the training was conducted by instructors from the National Park Service, Nigeria Police Force, DSS, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service.

According to him, the curriculum covered firearms handling, tactical movements, patrol operations, ambush and anti-ambush drills, map reading, environmental conservation, endangered species protection and emergency medical response.