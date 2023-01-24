Katsina govt to spend N490.6m to mobilize citizens for Buhari’s visit

Ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Katsina State, the state government has approved N499,650,000 (four hundred and ninety-nine million, six hundred and fifty thousand naira) for its 34 local government councils to cater for the mobilization of citizens.

According to a letter sighted by our correspondent and signed by Yahuza S. Ibrahim, on behalf of the permanent secretary of the state’s Government House, President is expected in the state for an official visit from 26th to 27th January.

The letter addressed to the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, stated that each of the 34 local government councils will get over fourteen million naira.

“I am directed to refer to your letter No. S/MLGCA/GEN/295/C/IV of 17th January 2023 and to convey the approval of His Excellency, the Governor, for the approval of N14,695,588.00 for each of the 34 LGCs totalling N499,650.000.00 (Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) from the available balance of the 34 LGCs in the Local Government Joint Account to enable the LGCs to cater for adequate and effective mobilisation of citizens to receive Mr President during an official visit to Katsina State from 26th to 27th January 2023,” the letter reads.

The letter added that directive is copied to the Accountant General, Ministry of Finance and local government’s auditor general for awareness.

“Attached herewith is a photocopy of the approval for your guidance. This letter is copied to the Accountant General, Ministry of Finance and Auditor General for Local Government for awareness, please.”

