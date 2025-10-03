Katsina govt to spend N19bn on renewable energy projects

In a bold move to transform Katsina State’s energy future, the State Executive Council (SEC), under the leadership of Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved N19.89 billion for the procurement and installation of 20.1MWp of Solar PV capacity with 10.1MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across 11 key public facilities, with additional 10MWp of solar power at Lambar Rimi.

This approval followed the presentation of a comprehensive memorandum by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Energy, Dr. Hafiz Ahmed, during the SEC meeting.

The proposal, backed by the Committee on Alternative Sources of Energy, underscores the administration’s strategic commitment to renewable energy as a sustainable pathway to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, easing the burden on the national grid and achieving long-term fiscal efficiency.

Governor Radda’s administration is determined to lead from the front in the transition to clean energy, setting an example for other states by creating a replicable model for decentralised power generation.

“This initiative is not just an infrastructure upgrade, it is a deliberate, future-focused investment in energy security, economic competitiveness, environmental stewardship and improved quality of life for the people of Katsina State.

“The approved deployment will bring solar + BESS systems to critical institutions, including Ajiwa, Zobe and Funtua Water Works; Umaru Musa Yar’adua University; General Amadi Rimi Orthopedic Hospital; Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic; Katsina State House of Assembly; Turai Yar’adua Maternity Hospital; State High Court; Isah Kaita College of Education and the Booster station.

“These facilities will benefit from uninterrupted, clean and cost-effective electricity, ensuring that essential services such as water supply, healthcare, education and governance operate with efficiency and reliability,” said Ahmed.

The 19.89 billion investment will be implemented using globally competitive pricing for solar panels, hybrid inverters, and battery storage systems—ensuring the best value for the state’s resources while maintaining high performance and durability.

The project will commence immediately with phased installations, allowing priority institutions to benefit early.

