Katsina govt to renovate, equip ABU chemistry lab in honour of Yar’Adua

Katsina state Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has assured Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, of his administration’s readiness to support the renovation of the institution’s Central Chemistry Laboratory in memory of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The Governor gave the assurance when he received a delegation from ABU led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, at the Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina.

Radda, an alumnus of the university, described the request as noble and deserving of government attention.

He noted that ABU has, for decades, upheld high academic standards and remained a source of national pride, stressing that alumni must continue to give back to the institution that shaped their careers.

“As alumni, we owe ABU a responsibility. The university shaped us, and it is only right that we continue to support its growth and excellence,” Governor Radda stated.

He further emphasised that universities like ABU remain the backbone of Nigeria’s intellectual development, producing leaders, innovators, and researchers who continue to drive national progress. Supporting such institutions, he said, is not just an act of goodwill but an investment in the future of education, research, and human capital.

Governor Radda also reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening higher education in Katsina State through partnerships, research collaborations, and infrastructural support.

He underscored the importance of ensuring Nigerian universities remain globally competitive and capable of equipping young people for a knowledge-driven world.

The governor commended the Vice-Chancellor and his team for their vision, praising their commitment to preserving the legacy of the late President Yar’Adua through the chemistry laboratory project.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, said the renovation of the ABU chemistry lab was designed to immortalise the legacy of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who was himself an accomplished alumnus of the department.

Ahmed highlighted the enduring reputation of ABU despite numerous challenges. He disclosed that in 2025, Times Higher Education ranked ABU as the best public university in Nigeria, while JAMB also recognised it as the leading public university in the country.

He further appealed to the Katsina State Government for support in rehabilitating some internal road networks within the university as part of activities marking ABU’s 63rd anniversary.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed pride in the contributions of Katsina indigenes to ABU’s progress, citing members of Governor Radda’s cabinet, including Dr Faisal Umar Kaita, Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, for their academic contributions through research and student mentorship.

Ahmed commended Governor Radda for sustaining the tradition of support earlier extended to ABU by the late President Yar’Adua, noting that the Governor has further deepened that legacy.

“Your Excellency, in your own stride, you have not only sustained these legacies but deepened them. We remain proud of your leadership and pray for your continued success,” he said.

