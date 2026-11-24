The Katsina State Government has expressed displeasure and concern over the viral allegations of sexual assault involving the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, CON, and a foreign tourist.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, said the state government had taken the allegations seriously.

“His Excellency, Governor Malam Dikko Umar Radda, PhD, CON, has therefore directed the establishment of a committee to investigate the issue and advise the government accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the state government has also suspended all official engagements and travels of the monarch.

The government assured the public that justice would be served and that the outcome of the committee’s findings and recommendations would be fully implemented.

It urged the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and continue with their normal activities.

The alleged scandal has been trending on social media for the past three days, heightening tension in the emirate and the state.

When contacted for confirmation, the Daura Emirate Council acknowledged seeing the viral videos circulating online, in which a female tourist known as Mirka, who uses the Instagram handle @beduinqa, made the allegations after completing a 30-day tour of different parts of Nigeria.

In a statement accompanying the footage, she alleged that the incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2026, when she visited the Emir’s palace in Daura.

According to her account, she was ushered into a large room where she met privately with the Emir.

She alleged that during their conversation, the Emir held her hand and began playing with it despite her objections.

Mirka claimed she repeatedly asked him to stop, writing: “I told him, ‘Your Highness, no, no, no. You should not be touching me like that.’ But he just laughed.”

She further alleged that, as the meeting ended, the Emir hugged her, kissed her on the cheeks and touched her breast without her consent.

The tourist said the encounter left her shocked, disgusted and emotionally distressed, adding that it was the only alleged incident of sexual harassment she experienced throughout her month-long tour of Nigeria.

She also claimed she was able to capture the encounter using a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses equipped with a built-in camera. She alleged that she might not have been the first woman to experience such conduct but could have been the first to record it.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the Daura Emirate Council, Ibrahim Usman Murtala, confirmed in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday that the emirate was aware of the viral video.

He said the emirate had commenced a review of the footage to determine its authenticity and ascertain whether it had been altered or manipulated using any form of technology.

According to him, the emirate would issue an official statement after concluding its internal review of the matter.