Katsina govt prioritises entrepreneurship courses in education curriculum to promote self-reliance

Katsina State government has introduced entrepreneurship courses in its secondary schools to equip students with practical skills and prepare them for self-reliance after graduation.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman Jibia, disclosed this while speaking with journalists, explaining that the courses would be implemented in collaboration with the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA).

Jibia said the proposed courses would include solar installation, phone repairs, knitting, furniture making and other vocational skills capable of making future generations self-reliant.

“The world has changed, and white-collar jobs are difficult to find now, which is why we have millions of our youths sitting idle.

“We are far behind Western countries and Asian nations because, for a long time, they have prioritised entrepreneurship courses in their education systems,” he said.

He explained that the ministry had established a committee to develop the modalities and advised the government on how to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme.

He stressed that 100 schools have been selected to serve as pilot centres for the entrepreneurship courses.

The commissioner described the initiative as part of the government’s efforts to address unemployment among secondary school graduates.

He added that the programme would equip students with practical skills to become self-reliant after graduation and enable them to generate income to further their education in higher institutions.

On other activities of the ministry, Jibia disclosed that the state government, in collaboration with the World Bank-supported Transforming Education for Secondary Schools (TESS) programme, was set to commence the distribution of textbooks worth N18 billion.

He noted that every student in public secondary schools would receive a complete set of textbooks alongside writing materials.

The commissioner added that the government had distributed textbooks worth N600 million to primary school pupils in the state.

He further disclosed that the government had introduced rural allowances as an incentive for teachers posted to rural communities, adding that arrangements had been concluded to commence payment of the allowances in November 2026.

Jibia stressed that d the government had concluded arrangements to distribute 3,000 electric motorcycles to teachers under a loan scheme.

He revealed that more than 7,000 teachers had been trained in collaboration with the British Council under a programme aimed at strengthening their English proficiency.

To improve teaching and learning environment, the commissioner said the government had renovated buildings in primary and secondary schools in the state, adding that in the last three years, the government had employed more than 10,000 teachers and constructed 30 secondary schools.