Katsina govt invests N4bn in youth craft village

Katsina State government has graduated 1,662 trainees from the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV) and provided them with start-up packs to establish businesses.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this at the centre’s second graduation ceremony held at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

Radda said the number of graduates increased by 156.79 percent from the 648 recorded at the maiden ceremony, noting that his administration, under the ‘Building Your Future Agenda’, was committed to youth empowerment, skills acquisition and job creation.

The governor disclosed that the state had invested over N4 billion in renovating, upgrading and equipping the centre with modern equipment to meet industry standards.

He stated that the trainees acquired skills in more than 15 trades, including tailoring, welding and fabrication, carpentry, electrical installation, plumbing and automobile repairs, among others.

He added that an innovation hub and desk had been established to promote creativity and technological advancement.

Radda announced plans to establish additional vocational training centres across the 34 local government areas, with a target of training and empowering more than 5,000 young people before the end of his tenure.

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He also said the state Enterprise Development Agency had supported over 60,000 beneficiaries through various enterprise development programmes.

Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu, who established KYCV during his administration, said the institution was created to equip young people, particularly those from rural communities, with practical skills.

Coordinator of KYCV, Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro, described the graduation as a milestone in youth empowerment, attributing the increase in graduates to the governor’s support and approval for the centre’s expansion.

Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Professor Idris Bugaje, commended the government’s commitment to technical and vocational education and training.