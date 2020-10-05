Katsina govt decontaminates over 5000 schools prior to reopening

Katsina State Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has decontaminated over 5000 schools prior to reopening the schools on Monday.

The state commissioner of environment Alhaji Hamza Sulaiman Faskari disclosed this to media men at a news conference on the activities of the ministry.

The fumigation exercise which covers both primary and secondary schools in the state also includes private schools.

The ministry directed all Staff in 34 LGAs to ensure quick and qualitative Fumigation exercise, so as to allow students to participate fully in the school activities.

The schools reopened today Monday 5th October 2020 after seven months closure due to COVID-19 pandemics.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari gave the directives for reopening of the schools after a full assessment of the level of the pandemic which shows that the disease of COVID-19 is diminishing in the state.

Masari, however, advised parents to provide their returning Ward’s with face mask, so as to control the spread of the disease in the schools.

Tribune Online visited some of the schools in the state capital and noticed that the authorities disallowed students who failed to turn up with face mask from entering schools.

