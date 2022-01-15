Katsina government reopens filling stations, cattle markets in troubled areas

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has approved the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed down on account of cattle rustling and armed banditry in the state.

The governor, however, instructed the two emirate councils in the state to admonish district and village heads of the affected areas to be vigilant and ensure that no act of connivance by Sarakunan Fawa and others is allowed.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa warned that government would not hesitate to re-enact the closure where a resurgence of any dubious activity is noticed.

It will be recalled that the affected filling stations and markets were closed down as part of the security challenges containment order issued by the government to curtail supply of fuel to bandits and the transactions on rustled animals in the state.

Tribune Online in Katsina observed that the containment order initially yielded positive results. The bandits however took advantage of some of the measures to unleash terror in the troubled areas.

