Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, joined a combined team of security personnel and military troops on Saturday to foil an attack on the residents of Zakka village in the Safana local government area of the state.

A statement issued by Ibrahim Muhammad Kaula, the chief press secretary to the governor, said that during the joint operation that Governor Radda witnessed, a 33-year-old man abducted by the armed bandits was rescued.

The statement said that when the incident happened, the governor was in Safana local government to flag off an empowerment programme sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, adding that was when he received a distress security call of a planned attack on Zakka village by terrorists.

“The Governor quickly left with some members of his entourage and joined a combined team of security personnel, comprising the Nigerian Police, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, ground troops of the Nigerian Army, and personnel of the Community Watch Corps, to engage the terrorists at Zakka Forest before the criminals advanced to the hills.

The statement said a 33-year-old man was rescued by the gallant troops after a heavy gun battle with the terrorists, which lasted almost 30 minutes. The terrorists were fortunate to escape without suffering any casualties.

“After repelling the bandits, Governor Radda directed that the abducted man rescued by troops be taken to the hospital for urgent treatment, as he was shot on the leg by the bandits,” he said.

A Tribune correspondent learned that a cross-section of people in the area have expressed their happiness over the quick response by the governor and hoped for its sustenance.

They said the action displayed by the Governor has clearly demonstrated his unwavering commitment to fighting insecurity in the state.

It could be recalled that during his campaign for the 2023 general elections, Governor Radda promised that, if elected, he would join security personnel in the fight against insecurity in the state, vowing to pursue the terrorists in the forest when necessary.

